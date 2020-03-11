(BLACK PRESS file photo)

RCMP respond to multiple vehicle collisions near Salmon Arm

Traffic on Highway 1 may be disrupted March 11 as crews recover a crashed semi

A return to winter driving conditions led to a series of collisions on March 10 and 11.

A pickup truck in Tappen lost control on snow and ice covered roads on March 10. Salmon Arm RCMP reported the vehicle crossed the centre line of the highway. Fortunately, there was no oncoming traffic, and it crashed into a concrete barrier on the other side of the road where it became stuck. The driver was not injured.

Another incident took place later in the day on Highway 97B. A semi truck lost control on slushy roads, crashed into a ditch and hit a fence. The driver and co-driver of the rig were not harmed.

Snow continued to fall overnight leading to another crash on the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous early in the morning on March 11. A semi ruck was travelling east on the Trans-Canada Highway near Bernie Road. The truck lost control, crashing through a roadside barricade and down the embankment. No one was hurt. Police said Wednesday morning, March 11, that recovery of the truck may cause delays on the highway as tow operators unload the trailer and winch the up wreckage.

Motorists were being asked to watch out for towing crews in the area.

Police issued a reminder that when winter road conditions return this time of year, the snow usually packs down to ice quickly creating slippery roads, and caution is urged.


RCMP respond to multiple vehicle collisions near Salmon Arm

