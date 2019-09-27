Chase RCMP respond to several reports of break and enter, thefts in Shuswap. (File photo)

Reported thefts, theft attempts and break ins kept Chase RCMP busy over the past couple of weeks.

On Sept. 2, it was reported to the detachment that three bicycles has been stolen from a residence on Pine Grove Road in Scotch Creek. The bikes, which at the time of theft had been left unlocked on a patio, are described as: Rockhopper sport men’s hard tail with light grey with light blue text; Rockhopper women’s hard tail with dark blue frame with peach text; and a child’s light blue with yellow text Rip Rock Comp 24” hard tail.

On Sept. 12, police received a report that RVs parked near the Art Holding Memorial Arena on Shepherd Road in Chase had been broken into. Sometime overnight, unknown suspects broke into several RVs causing minor damage and stealing miscellaneous items.

On Sept. 16, a break and enter to a cabin located on Hudson Road in Anglemont was reported. Police say the property owner returned after being away for a month to find his cabin and shed had been entered. Items reported stolen include a Stihl chainsaw, a 2008 Kawasaki KLX 400 and three antique firearms – an older British Second World War .303 rifle, a 1869 Winchester lever-action rifle and an older .22 rifle made of mostly plastic.

The following day, on Sept. 17, a break and enter on a property off William Brown Road in Magna Bay was reported to police. Unknown suspects broke a lock to a shed and stole a Craftsman snow thrower, a Craftsman 9hp mulcher-chipper-shredder and a gas-powered water pump.

On Sept. 19, at 6:15 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of theft from a residence on Aspen Road in Anglemont. The break and enter occurred during the afternoon. The homeowner was doing yard work when someone entered the residence through an unlocked door and stole a wallet from the kitchen table.

Finally, on Sept. 26, police received a report of a break and enter to a residential garage on First Avenue in Chase. Sometime overnight, unknown suspects pried open a door to enter the garage where they proceeded to steal a Kawasaki KX100 dirt bike, a Honda CR250 dirt bike, one lap top, a Simmons pressure washer and numerous hand and cordless tools.

On a positive note, Chase RCMP recovered three stolen vehicles on Sept. 12 while while attending a rural property on Evans Road in Celista. The included:

• A grey 2019 Kia Forte reported stolen to the North Okanagan RCMP on April 4, 2019;

• A white 2015 GMC box truck reported stolen to the West Kelowna RCMP on Sept. 5, 2019;

• A black 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse reported stolen to the Salmon Arm RCMP on Aug, 21, 2018.

Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater said police continue to investigate the thefts of the vehicles and asks that anyone with information relating to any of the above investigations contact the Chase Detachment at 250-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

