RCMP respond to several break and enters in downtown Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm police are asking the public to keep their eyes open for suspicious activity following a number of break ins at downtown businesses.

Following the Oct. 17 arrest of a 40-year-old Salmon Arm man in relation to a break-in at a business in the 500-block of the Trans-Canada Highway, RCMP responded to several break and enters in the downtown area.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said police recieved an increased number of break and enter complaints from downtown businesses between Oct. 23 and 27. The complaints were for incidents that occurred overnight, when the businesses were closed.

Two of the break-ins were reported on Oct. 26 and West said later that day, a patrolling officer located two men in a parking area with what was believed to be stolen property.

“The property was confirmed to have been from those earlier business break and enters,” said West. One of the two men was arrested at that time for possession of stolen property and later released with a court date scheduled in Salmon Arm.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 27, RCMP received a report from a concerned citizen who heard glass break near a local business. West said responding officers found a man inside the business in possession of stolen electronics, liquor and cash. Officers arrested the man, a Salmon Arm resident, who West said was the second of the two men found in the parking area on the 26th. Charges of break and enter and theft are being recommended.

“Local police urge all members of the general public to call if they hear or see anything suspicious overnight in the downtown of Salmon Arm,” said West, adding the call from the concerned citizen was instrumental in catching one suspect in the act.

