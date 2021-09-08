(Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)

RCMP say drugs, alcohol involved in Highway 3 collision that killed Kelowna man

The incident occurred on Highway 3 between Castlegar and Christina Lake

A Kelowna man died in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 3 on Labour Day.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Sept. 6, west of Nancy Greene Provincial Park.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Kelowna, died at the scene. One passenger, a 26-year-old West Kelowna woman, was transported by BC paramedics to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

According to RCMP, a truck was travelling westbound on Highway 3 when it drifted onto the soft shoulder before losing control and crossing over into the eastbound lane. The truck collided with a traffic barricade that resulted in the man’s death.

Police allege the man was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and may not have been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The incident has been referred to the BC Coroner’s Service.

“Trail RCMP remind the public about the danger of driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol. Every year, an average of 67 people die each year, and hundreds more injured, on BC roadways as a result of impaired driving. Please be a part of the solution by driving sober, arranging for a designated driver, or alternative transportation like a taxi or bus,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, detachment commander for Trail RCMP.

The incident closed the highway for several hours.

