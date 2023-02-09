The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Two people have died in a house fire in North Vancouver. A statement from North Vancouver RCMP says the blaze engulfed the single family home at about 3 a.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Two people have died in a house fire in North Vancouver. A statement from North Vancouver RCMP says the blaze engulfed the single family home at about 3 a.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say man and woman killed as fire sweeps through North Vancouver home

Blaze engulfed the single-family home at about 3 a.m. Thursday

Two people have died in a house fire in North Vancouver.

A statement from North Vancouver RCMP says the blaze engulfed the single-family home at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Several people escaped but police say a man and woman were found dead inside when firefighters were able to enter the house after knocking down the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Const. Mansoor Sahak says officers will be working with members of the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service to determine what happened.

The statement says victims services officials are helping the family and the names of the victims have not been released.

RELATED: Second senior dies after Saturday apartment fire in Penticton

House fireMetro Vancouver

Previous story
Shuswap bowling alley bathroom damaged by suspect believed to have been trying to hide
Next story
Desperate B.C. students raiding dumpsters, using food banks and bartering for meals

Just Posted

Molly Knowles joins Salmon Arm para-athletes Lily Brook and Maggie Manning for the premiere of episode 1, season 5 of the TV show All-Round Champion at the Salmar Grand on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2023. Brook and Manning are among the para-athletes competing on the latest season of the reality TV program, showing on TVOKids and Youtube. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm para-athletes jump from plane in TV premiere

A washroom at Village Lanes Fun Centre in Chase was vandalized on Feb. 8 and the owners believe the suspect’s intent was to hide in the ceiling until the business closed and then steal cash. (Calyn Collins photo) A washroom at Village Lanes Fun Centre in Chase was vandalized on Feb. 8 and the owners believe the suspect’s intent was to hide in the ceiling until the business closed and then steal cash. (Calyn Collins photo)
Shuswap bowling alley bathroom damaged by suspect believed to have been trying to hide

Team Blaeser, made up of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Blaeser, Nolan Beck and Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, finished the Canadian U18 Curling Championships in Timmins, Ont. with a 2-4 record, following an 8-6 victory over a rink from London, Ont. Thursday, Feb. 9. (Team Blaeser Facebook)
B.C. U18 curling champs win final game at nationals

Chase resident Kim Harvey shared this photo of the unstable slope that prompted the closure of Highway 1. (Kim Harvey photo)
Highway 1 at Chase reopens after closure ‘to protect public safety’