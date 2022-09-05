Ruby Works places flowers at the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Sask., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the deadly stabbing rampage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Ruby Works places flowers at the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Sask., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the deadly stabbing rampage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

RCMP say suspect in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage found dead, brother still at large

Police say he had visible injuries that were not self-inflicted

RCMP say Damien Sanderson, one of two suspects in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan, has been found dead.

The body of the 31-year-old was discovered outdoors in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation.

Police say he had visible injuries that were not self-inflicted.

His brother, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, is the second suspect wanted in the stabbings.

Police say he is still at large, may be injured and could be in Regina.

Mounties say 10 others were killed and 18 others were injured in the stabbings at various locations on the First Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sunday.

READ MORE: RCMP look for suspects after 10 dead, 18 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Saskatchewan

Previous story
Wildfire spotted near West Kelowna
Next story
Rescue on Rail Trail south of Kelowna

Just Posted

Two-term incumbent Armstrong councillor Steven Drapala plans to seek a third straight term in office in the Oct. 15 municipal vote. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap educator looks to remain on Armstrong council

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a long weekend abduction and assault of a man in his 20s. (Black Press - file photo)
Armstrong abduction, assault victim released near Salmon Arm

With school starting in School District 83 on Wednesday, Sept. 7, drivers are urged to be particularly vigilant in order to protect students walking, cycling or riding a school bus. (File photo)
Drivers urged to protect young lives in Shuswap when school starts

Office workers in meeting. Labour Day, on the first Monday of September, is a day set aside to honour all workers. (Pxhere)
QUIZ: In honour of workers