George, 4, has been missing near Mackenzie in northern B.C. since Saturday. (Tamara Wiese)

RCMP, search crews hunt for 4-year-old boy missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Police, search and rescue crews and volunteers have descended on Mackenzie and Lions Lake in northern B.C. in the search for a four-year-old boy who went missing Saturday.

RCMP say George went missing shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday near Lions Lake, south of Mackenzie

He is described as three feet tall and weighing about 35 lbs.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said conservation officers, RCMP and search and rescue crews are canvassing the area looking for the young boy. Air support has been grounded due to conditions in the area.

Searchers are not looking for any more volunteers, Saunderson said, but anyone who wants to take part in the search is asked to bring identification to the command centre at Lions Lake Provincial Park.

Foul play is not being considered at this time, Saunderson said.

Tamara Wiese, a friend of the family, noted on social media that George was wearing a blue coat, hoodie, dark blue cargo pants and camouflage-print boots when he went missing.

