RCMP search for man accused of groping woman in downtown Kelowna

The man asked for directions before inappropriately touching a woman

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a man accused of groping a woman on Monday, Feb. 20.

Two women have reported that they were approached by a man late at night while walking in the 1300 Block of Richter Street.

The man allegedly asked for directions before groping one of the women without warning. The women say that they yelled at the man and then left the area.

The man is described as being of south Asian descent, approximately five-foot-six with dark skin and an accent. At the time of the incident he was wearing dark clothing.

The RCMP would like to speak to the man accused of inappropriately touching the women and are asking anyone who may have dashcam video and any residents in the area who have home video surveillance to please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-9786.

