Kelowna RCMP file photo. Image credit: Carmen Weld

RCMP search for missing Vernon man

He was last seen in the Dilworth area

RCMP is working to locate a missing Vernon man and is asking the public for help.

Jordan Alexander Mooney was last seen as he departed from a home in the Dilworth area of Kelowna, during the late evening hours of Sunday, May 27.

Related:Another plea to find missing Sun Peaks man

Since Jordan’s unexplained disappearance, police have followed up on several possible leads and reported sightings, however he remains missing at this time. Police are concerned for Jordan Mooney’s health and well-being, as friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this amount of time.

Jordan Mooney is a 24 years-oldCaucasian male, who’s 5 ft 10 tall, is approximately 180 lbs and has short red hair. He was last seen wearing a pair of black pants and a white t-shirt.

Related:Vigil held to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women

Police are also looking for Jordan’s vehicle, a blue 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with British Columbia licence plates FP995T.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan Mooney is urged to contact their local police, the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain entirely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New technology improves patient safety
Next story
Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

Just Posted

Structure fire closes Highway 97B near 10th Avenue SE

Salmon Arm Fire Department responding, motorists advised to avoid area

Salmon Arm Relay For Life still running strong

Cancer Society fundraising event enters its 17th year

Enderby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles.

This year’s flooding doesn’t rival 1948

Being tormented by mosquitoes stands out for Shuswap resident

Flooding doesn’t worry resident

First Nations elder not worried about weather changes

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

RCMP search for missing Vernon man

He was last seen in the Dilworth area

Tim Hortons Athletic Awards Tuesday

25th annual North Okanagan Athlete and Team of the Year

Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Vernon’s Bill Darnell opposes the federal government’s recent $4.5 billion deal with Kinder Morgan.

Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Structure fire closes Highway 97B near 10th Avenue SE

Salmon Arm Fire Department responding, motorists advised to avoid area

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

Most Read