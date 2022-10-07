David Horsfall. Photo RCMP

David Horsfall. Photo RCMP

RCMP search for Princeton man, last seen Sept. 28

David Horsfall was last seen walking on Granite Street

Police are searching for a Princeton man who was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 28 at about 1 p.m.

David Horsfall was reported missing by a neighbour Saturday, Oct. 1, according to an RCMP press release.

He was last seen walking on Granite Street in Princeton, with plastic jugs and a car tire and rim, and he was believed to be heading towards Highway 3.

Despite extensive patrols in the area, and police inquiries, there have been no signs of him.

Horsfall is described as:

• Caucasian male

• 61 years old

• 6’3 (191 cms)

• 200 lbs (90 kgs)

• Brown and grey hair, long pony-tail

• Greying beard

• Large build

If you see David, or know where he may be, please contact the Princeton RCMP at (250) 295-6911.

Related: Jaqui McDermott ‘disappeared without a trace,’ near Merritt, says mom

Related: Family of missing B.C. man turns to investigator behind popular podcast to help solve case

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jaqui McDermott ‘disappeared without a trace,’ near Merritt, says mom
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada restores conviction of B.C. man in Japanese student’s murder

Just Posted

Pocket neighbourhoods, town homes and mixed-use (residential/commercial ) structures were among housing formats preferred by respondents to a housing strategy survey conducted by the District of Sicamous. (District of Sicamous image)
Survey: Single-detached homes most desired for Sicamous

Jaqui McDermott (Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)
Jaqui McDermott ‘disappeared without a trace,’ near Merritt, says mom

Changes to two bus stops in Enderby will alter Route 60 in the Vernon Regional Transit System as of Oct. 17, 2022, as well as Route 41 in the Shuswap Regional Transit System. (File photo)
Vernon, Shuswap transit routes altered to fit Enderby bus stop changes

The owners of property at 2794 25th St. NE. in Salmon Arm requested at the city’s Oct. 3 planning and development services meeting a development permit variance allowing a tripling of the height permitted for a retaining wall and fence due to steep terrain. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Request to triple height of retaining wall in Salmon Arm gets initial approval