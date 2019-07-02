RCMP are investigating and now looking to identify a group of three suspects, who are allegedly responsible for an assault that unfolded late Monday evening in Kelowna. (File photo)

RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening

RCMP are looking for three people who allegedly assaulted a man in downtown Kelowna on Monday night.

At nearly midnight on Canada Day, front line RCMP officers were flagged down for a report of a nearby physical altercation, in the alley behind a business located in the 1600-block of Abbott Street. Police arrived on scene quickly, where they found a group of bystanders providing first aid treatment to an unconscious male, with obvious injuries and in need of medical attention.

The victim was a lower-mainland man who had recently relocated to Kelowna. He was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The suspects were last seen fleeing the area of the physical altercation on foot, through the back alleyways toward Okanagan Lake,” said Kelowna RCMP in a release.

“All three men were described as non-Caucasian males, each standing approximately 6 feet tall, with stockier builds. One suspect who reportedly had facial hair was seen wearing a black hoody and black pants. While a second suspect, believed to be in his 20’s, was clean-shaven, seen wearing a grey t-shirt. The third was wearing dark coloured clothing”

Any witnesses who have not yet come forward are asked to do so by calling Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

Most Read