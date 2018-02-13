An RCMP search of a car on Ross Street on Monday, Feb. 12 yielded drugs and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun. The vehicle was stolen from Edmonton and two arrests were made. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

RCMP search stolen car, find drugs and a shotgun

Two arrested in downtown Salmon Arm on Feb. 12.

Reports of erratic driving on the Trans-Canada Highway led the Salmon Arm RCMP to make two arrests and take a stolen car, drugs and a loaded shotgun off the street.

On Monday, Feb. 12, RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle with Alberta plates having trouble maintaining its lane as it travelled on Highway #1. Officers determined the vehicle had been stolen in Edmonton on Feb. 2.

The vehicle was located about noon on Ross Street where it was watched by plainclothes officers until its two occupants got out. Officers arrested a man and a woman without incident.

When police searched the car they found marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and crystal meth, reports Staff Sgt. Scott West. They also found a loaded sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun with an additional 30 live rounds in the trunk.

The man who police arrested was prohibited from possessing firearms and had a warrant for his arrest in Alberta.

As a result of the police investigation, Crown counsel is recommending drug and firearms charges. The pair are being held in custody awaiting a Feb. 13 court appearance.

