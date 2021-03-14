RCMP searching for missing Okanagan teen

Nevaeh French-Prince was last seen on Banks Road in Kelowna

The West Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Nevaeh French-Prince, 13, was last seen March 13 around noon in the 1500-block of Banks Road in Kelowna. The girl’s family says it is out of character for her to be out of touch for this long.

Description of French-Prince:

First Nations female

13 years old

5 ft 2 in

slim build

brown eyes

long brown hair

Anybody with information on French-Prince’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

