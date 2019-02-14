Penticton RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a large collection of hockey cards and other objects. (Submitted photo)

RCMP searching for owner of vintage collection

The collection includes hockey cards, watches, coins and more

Penticton RCMP are looking for some help identifying the owner of an extensive collection of vintage objects and collectibles.

The RCMP put out the request Thursday, requesting public assistance in reuniting the rightful owner with his collection, which includes a large number of hockey cards and coins. RCMP have not said how the collection came into their possession, or whether it was lost or stolen.

If you, or someone you know, may be the owner of this collection, please contact the Penticton Detachment at 250-492-4300.

