RCMP searching for person who broke into Salmon Arm residence through sliding window

Salmon Arm RCMP reported a break in at a property in the northeast of Salmon Arm on Oct. 10, 2021. (File photo)

A man allegedly broke into a northeast Salmon Arm residence last Sunday, Oct. 10.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said residents were home when the break in occurred. The man was startled by the residents and fled, said West.

The only information police have at this time is that the person who broke in is believed to be a man.

Police recommend placing a bar, or piece of wood, in the tracks of sliding windows, so that the window may not open wide enough for someone to crawl in.

Anyone with information on this incident, or who has experienced or seen something similar, is asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477.

