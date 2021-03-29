RCMP searching for two teens last seen in Penticton

Police are searching for two missing teens from Alberta who may be in Penticton.
Luc Lapierre, 14, and Kaitlyn Labrecque, 15, were last seen Sunday (March 28) in Penticton. Police believe the pair may be travelling to Spruce Grove, Alberta and could still be in Penticton or Edgewood, B.C.
Lapierre is described as 5’8”, 110 pounds with black hair. Labrecque is 5’2”,100 pounds with brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Parkland, AB RCMP detachment at 1-825-220-7267, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
#Missing: Luc Lapierre, 14, #Penticton. Possibly in #Edgewood, BC or Penticton, BC. Possibly travelling to Alberta. #SpruceGrove pic.twitter.com/XIsmJJCNue
— RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) March 29, 2021
#Missing: Kaitlyn Labrecque, 15, #Penticton. Possibly in #Edgewood, BC or Penticton, BC. Possibly travelling to Alberta. #SpruceGrove pic.twitter.com/i6OocjOwIy
— RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) March 29, 2021
jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter