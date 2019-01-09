RCMP seek Enderby robbery suspect

Woman alleged to have attempted to rob elderly man in bakery parking lot at end of December

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a late December 2018 attempted robbery at an Enderby bakery parking lot. (RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking to the public to identify a suspect in a robbery that occurred at an Enderby bakery late in 2018.

Just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, RCMP received a report of a woman attempting to rob a patron in the parking lot of an Enderby bakery.

Police learned an elderly male victim was approached by an unknown female who allegedly made threats to stab the victim if he didn’t produce money. A brief struggle ensued, however the male victim was able to get into his vehicle and drive away without injury.

RELATED: Concerned Enderby citizens confront city council on crime

“Police have conducted their investigation into this matter and are now seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect female involved in this incident,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Although this incident is isolated, the RCMP would like to identify and hold this person responsible for her actions. No one wants to attend their community bakery and feel unsafe.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman, five-foot-four with blond hair, thin build, wearing a camouflage jacket and jeans.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP (Enderby Detachment) at 250-838-6818. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.


