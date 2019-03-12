Andrew Carl Erwood was last seen Feb. 14. (RCMP photo)

RCMP seek missing Okanagan man

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Andrew Carl Erwood was last seen on Feb. 14.

Police are very concerned for Erwood’s health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

READ ALSO: Vernon RCMP searching for missing person

Erwood, 21, is described as Caucasian, five-foot-five, 99 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andrew Carl Erwood is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt
Next story
Cougars attack dogs in Okanagan community, killing one

Just Posted

Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

Salmon Arm RCMP assist investigation with search of Grandview Bench Road property

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Customers from Revelstoke, Sicamous and Saskatoon visit the newly-opened Canoe store

Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Company’s president Kelvin McCulloch grateful to firefighters who saved the store

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is on its way

Environment Canada is forecasting terrible weather today and a pleasant surprise for Tuesday

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

It’s not too late to talk to West Kelowna Council about new budget

Residents can still provide feedback via e-mail

Cougars attack dogs in Okanagan community, killing one

**WARNING** This story contains graphic images of the attack’s aftermath **

RCMP seek missing Okanagan man

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

B.C. man killed in Ethiopian plane crash remembered for his enthusiasm, giant smile

Messent was to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada in Nairobi, Kenya.

Okanagan town uses Bob Ross to paint picture of pothole situation

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

Sleeping Beauty returns for opera lovers

Presentation of Bolshoi Ballet plays March 17 at the Salmar Classic.

Trial begins for South Okanagan man who allegedly exposed genitals to youth

Penticton man allegedly approached children at a playground

Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Sugar babies rely on sugar daddies and mommies to help pay for university, as debt rates soar

Most Read