RCMP are seeking two male suspects involved in a June 29 break and enter at a Salmon Arm home. (File photo)

RCMP seek two suspects in alleged armed break and enter of Salmon Arm home

Police say home’s occupants were bound by suspects during ordeal

Police are seeking two suspects who allegedly bound the residents of a Salmon Arm home during a break and enter Monday.

At 8:12 a.m. on June 29, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence in the 1200 block of 30th Street SW.

Investigating officers learned that two men, one brandishing a knife, forced their way into the home that was occupied at the time by two residents.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said once the suspects were inside the house, they allegedly took cash, debit cards, a laptop computer and tablet, as well as keys to the homeowner’s red Ford Taurus.

“The residents provided access pin codes to the armed suspects after being threatened,” said West in a Monday, June 29 media release.

Read more: Interior Health suing former Shuswap hospital employee, pharmacist for alleged drug sales scheme

Read more: Drunk boater facing charges after incident on Okanagan Lake

West said the suspects bound the victims before fleeing. After managing to free themselves, the victims went to a neighbouring residence where they called for assistance.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by police in a neighbouring jurisdiction and was to be examined for evidence by RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services.

West said one of the suspects was described as a Caucasian man, approximately 40 years old, standing between five-foot-eight and six-feet tall, with a slender build, seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, a pair of light coloured shorts and a light coloured baseball cap.

The second suspect was described as a Caucasian man, approximately 40 years old, standing between five-foot-eight and six-feet tall, with a slender build, seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

West said the investigation was ongoing and asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident and not yet spoken with police to contact Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

#Salmon Arm

Most Read