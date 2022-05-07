RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP seek witnesses after man dies from stab wounds in Williams Lake

A man suffering from stab wounds was found on Midnight Drive after 11 p.m. on May 5

Williams Lake RCMP and the Northern District Major Crimes Unit are seeking witnesses after a man was stabbed late Thursday night (May 5).

In a news release, the RCMP said they received a report just after 11 p.m. about a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds on Midnight Drive in Williams Lake.

The man was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Investigators from the Northern District Major Crimes Unit have assumed conduct of the investigation. Investigators are asking for any witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage from the area of Midnight Drive, Williams Lake from Thursday, May 5, 2022 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

“We are in the infancy stages of our investigation; however, the early indications suggest that this was a targeted attack, although a full determination has yet to be made” B.C. RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said.

Anyone with information about this murder can contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Spring freshets trigger Okanagan Indian Band’s emergency operations centre
Next story
Retired general Jonathan Vance loses military honour at his own request

Just Posted

After carefully planting a lodgepole pine, Scarlett Purdaby and Reuben Roy at Salmon Arm West Elementary put the finishing touch on by adding water. Twenty nine trees were planted on April 28 in recognition of the children who did not return from the Kamloops Residential School. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Students in Salmon Arm plant trees to honour residential school children

WorkSafeBC issued a penalty to School District 83 in March 2022, saying it found drilling work in a school had disturbed drywall and vermiculite, both identified as asbestos-containing materials on the building’s hazardous materials survey. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap School District appealing $200,000 fine for asbestos handling

The Salmon Arm Armenians will be rocking Song Sparrow Hall on May 28 for the Celebrate Shuswap Live concert series. (Salmon Armenians/Facebook photo)
Ring in the return of live music with Celebrate Shuswap Live concert series

This photo was taken in 2016 during the 24th Annual Roots and Blues Festival in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
ROOTSandBLUES Festival in Salmon Arm requests more campsites due to big demand