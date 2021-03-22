RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

RCMP

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses after receiving a second report of an assault with a hammer in the past five days.

On Saturday, March 20, man reported he was struck with a hammer while walking in an alley in Courtenay.

The victim reported that he was walking in an alley behind the Canada Post office on Ryan Road in Courtenay when he saw the suspect. The victim nodded at the suspect who then struck him with a small hammer. The victim suffered minor injuries to his face and leg.

The suspect was last seen walking toward Ryan Road. He is described as being clean-shaven in his mid-20s, slim build, and over six feet tall with brown shoulder-length hair. He was wearing dark coloured pants and a dark coloured jacket.

“Earlier this week, a similar assault was reported and investigators are certainly considering a connection as they move forward with the investigation,” said Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer, Const. Monika Terragni. “We are asking anyone who was in the area between 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. Saturday to review their dashcam or surveillance footage and call police right away with any information.”

The earlier event happened a few days earlier on a popular city walking trail.

RELATED: Man attacked with hammer on popular Courtenay walking trail

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

assaultRCMP

