RCMP seek woman missing from Kamloops

Shannon White is missing from Kamloops, after she was last heard from Nov. 1. (Contributed)
RCMP are turning to the public to help locate Shannon White, a Kamloops woman who has not been seen since yesterday morning.

White, 32, left home in her black Jeep TJ Monday, Nov. 1 around 8 a.m. but never showed up for work or returned home to her pet, which is out of character.

She was wearing a black shirt and necklace. The 5-5, 180-pound woman has blonde hair, green eyes, fair skin, sometimes wears glasses, has a Medusa lip piercing, a tongue piercing and several large arm tattoos, including a portrait of her dog, Buddy.

White is known to go off-roading in her 1997 Jeep, B.C. license plate KA0 22N, named Wander Lust. It has a turquoise palm print decal on the driver’s side mirror, and the Wander Lust decal on the passenger side in turquoise.

“Police are concerned for Ms. White’s well-being,” Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2021-38286.

