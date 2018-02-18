RCMP seeking missing Sun Peaks man

Kamloops RCMP are searching for Ryan Shtuka, 19, who was last seen leaving a party on Burfield Drive Friday night. (Photo submitted)

Ryan Shtuka, 19, was last seen leaving a party on Burfield Drive Friday night

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Ryan Shtuka.

Kamloops RCMP received a call Saturday stating that 19-year-old Ryan Shtuka had not been seen or heard from since attending a party at a residence on Burfield Drive at Sun Peaks Friday night.

Shtuka was last seen Feb. 17 at approximately 2:10 a.m. and was believed to have left the party to walk home to his residence in Sun Peaks. Shtuka did not attend his job as scheduled later that day and has not been active on Social Media or cellular networks since the time he was last seen.

Shtuka, described as five-foot-ten, 155 pound Caucasian with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing dark jeans, a grey/white shirt, a blue coat and a burgundy ball cap.

RCMP have been searching since the time of the call. Kamloops Search and Rescue began their efforts at daylight.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shtuka, or anyone who has been in contact with Shtuka in the last 24 hours, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

