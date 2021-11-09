(Contributed)

(Contributed)

RCMP seeking public’s help in locating missing West Kelowna man

James Wood was last seen on Nov. 8 leaving his home on foot

West Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing West Kelowna resident.

James Wood was last seen on Nov. 8 at 1:45 p.m. leaving his home on foot in the 2000 block of Peters Road. Police said that they are “very concerned” for his health and well-being, and believe he is either in the West Kelowna or Kelowna area.

Mounties provided the following description of Wood:

  • Caucasian male
  • 27 years old
  • 5 ft. 8 in. (173 cm)
  • 126 lbs. (57 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Green eyes
  • Last seen wearing pyjama pants and a button-up t-shirt
  • May appear disoriented and may be in need of medical assistance

Anyone with information on Wood’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Okanagan

