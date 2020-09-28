(Contributed)

RCMP seeking witnesses to fatal Peachland motorcycle crash on Highway 97

One person died following a motorcycle crash south of Peachland on Sunday afternoon

The RCMP is looking for witnesses to a fatal weekend motorcycle collision on Highway 97 just south of Peachland.

The collision occurred just after noon on Sunday, Sept. 27 near Hardy Street.

A red Chevrolet pickup entered Highway 97 from Hardy Street and was struck by a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle. The rider, a man in his forties, was killed by the impact. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) in Kelowna has assumed conduct of the investigation and is seeking additional witnesses, including anyone that may have dash camera video of the collision or the driving behaviour of the southbound motorcycle prior to the crash.

Anyone with information about this collision, including any dash camera video is asked to contact COTS in Kelowna at 250-491-5354 or email:Samantha.Audley@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

