Items seized from a West Kelowna residence on Sept. 30. (Contributed)

RCMP seize guns, drugs, motorhome from Okanagan residence

Search warrant executed in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking

The West Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant on a West Kelowna home on Wednesday (Sept. 30) in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Officers raided the property located in the 2000-block of Last Road, seizing a variety of weapons including five firearms, ammunition, as well as several imitation firearms.

Police also seized a large amount of cash and a motorhome from the property in relation to the proceeds of crime.

Five individuals were taken into police custody during the search.

However, only one, a 50-year-old male, is expected to go to court on the matter, police said.

READ MORE: Community court returns to Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Hate will not be tolerated:’ North Okanagan mayor
Next story
Here’s what do as Canada Student Loan payments resume, starting today

Just Posted

Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market extended to Oct. 31

New family food box option to be available through School District #83

Morning Start: California wildfires consume area larger than half of Vancouver Island

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

More wildfire smoke to fill the Okanagan

The smoke is coming from wildfires in California but is expected to be much lighter

Comedy festival bringing stand up shows to Salmon Arm

Three Canadian comics will grace the stage at the Salmar Classic.

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

RCMP seize guns, drugs, motorhome from Okanagan residence

Search warrant executed in relation to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking

Cinemaphile: Beanpole portrays lives of women after war

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘Hate will not be tolerated:’ North Okanagan mayor

City, groups speak out against racism-promoting flyers spread around town

Two people injured after logging truck rolls over on North Okanagan road

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect on Lumby-Mabel Lake Road near Birch Road

Lessons from a pandemic: How to design a nursing home that’s safe and love-filled

A look at how one care home is battling the pandemic with the social needs of the elderly in their care

Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

Drivers without the proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – can be fined $109

Guns seized in relation to southeast Kelowna murder investigation

RCMP seized several firearms from a West Kelowna home on Tuesday

Most Read