The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) seized illicit drugs and suspected stolen property in a drug bust at the 400-block of Francis Ave in Kelowna on Jan. 10, 2020. (Contributed)

RCMP seize smorgasbord of drugs in Okanagan property raid

Police seized large amounts of ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl and more after Jan. 10 search in Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit has seized copious amounts of illegal drugs and suspected stolen property following the search of a downtown Kelowna residence.

On Jan. 10, officers executed a warrant at a property located in the 400-block of Francis Avenue. The search was related to an active RCMP criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the city’s downtown core.

“As a result of information gathered from concerned citizens in the neighborhood, our officers were able to take action quickly,” said Const. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA and various forms of illegal cannabis, as well as suspected stolen identity documents, numerous boxes of suspected stolen property and various drug paraphernalia items commonly used in the trafficking of controlled substances from inside the residence.”

A total of four individuals were taken into custody during the search.

Those individuals were later released unconditionally without charge, pending further investigation.

