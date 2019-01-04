RCMP serious crime probes death of B.C. senior at public care home

RCMP say death occurred after altercation with another resident of the facility

The RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit and the coroners service are investigating the death of a senior citizen following an altercation at a Kelowna seniors’ care home, operated by Interior Health.

According to RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, the 90-year-old woman died on Dec. 19 at the Spring Valley Care Centre in the Rutland area of the city.

READ MORE: B.C. family says care home switched mom’s cat with robot cat

According to police, the woman received medical treatment following the altercation, which occurred at the facility the day before. The woman is beleived to have broken her hip during the altercation and spent a night in hospital.

Moskaluk said she died at the facility shortly after her release from hospital.

READ MORE: Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

While police are not releasing any further information at this time, the woman’s daughter has told the media that her mother broke her hip when she was pushed to the ground by a 90-year-old male resident at the care home who suffers from dementia.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park
Next story
UPDATE: Probe underway into cause of 27-car freight train derailment near Field

Just Posted

Former Greyhound staff create parcel service in Salmon Arm

Business Spotlight/Leah Blain

Update: Police raid on Sicamous house unsuccessful

Armed officers attempt to arrest 28-year-old Michael Trosky on Jan. 2 at a Kappel Street house.

Regional real estate market decline continues

December sales for Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board area reflect 29% decrease

Video: Truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to highway closure

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve. Highway 1 is closed near Golden

Swimmers dive into Shuswap Lake for annual Polar Bear Swim

New Year’s Day tradition continues as 28 swimmers brave the cold water

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

Possible bomb threat reported downtown Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP have blocked off an area of the downtown core on Friday

Another human foot washes up near B.C. coastline

The latest foot was found near Everett, Wash. on Jan. 1, 2019.

World junior Team Canada hockey captain targeted with online harassment

Maxime Comtois was on the receiving end of ‘anti-francophone racism’ following the team’s loss at the World Junior Championships

UPDATE: Probe underway into cause of 27-car freight train derailment near Field

CP Rail says work crews have been sent to the site and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating

‘StarTalk’ season on hold amid claims against host Neil deGrasse Tyson

Late last November, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine the allegations

Inclusion BC to pull 146 clothing-donation bins after man’s death

Removal has already started and should be completed by early next week, according to the organization

Two-day storm departs B.C., but leaves flooded roads, avalanche danger behind

Heavy snow has created a ‘high’ possibility of slides on south coast, Vancouver Island mountains

RCMP serious crime probes death of B.C. senior at public care home

RCMP say death occurred after altercation with another resident of the facility

Most Read