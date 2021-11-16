One day after being beaten and hit with a hammer, Ogo’s ice cream owner Sharon Brown is back at work grateful to a caring community. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

One day after being beaten and hit with a hammer, Ogo’s ice cream owner Sharon Brown is back at work grateful to a caring community. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

RCMP solve case of attack on Penticton ice cream shop owner

Quality video surveillance key factor in identifying robbery suspect, said police

Penticton RCMP are ready to have criminal charges approved for the shocking assault and robbery of the owner of Ogo’s Ice Cream shop.

“I can tell you we know who is responsible for that robbery. We have solved that file. We are currently working with Crown counsel on charge approval and I am very happy about that,” said Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter on Tuesday.

Thanks to a plethora of quality video surveillance from the business community, police were able to identify the suspect who is accused of attacking Ogo’s owner with a hammer and then stealing the till and running out the back door.

“I have a few examples of how video surveillance not only assisted but was the key factor in solving some crimes,” Hunter told city council on Tuesday.

The community was in shock at the violence acted out on Ogo’s Sharon Brown, who is 70-years-old.

The 70-year-old business owner was prepping the store at 6:30 a.m. when two unidentified men pried their way in through the back door. Both men approached her, demanding she open the cash register, said police. In the process of the robbery, one of the men assaulted her with a hammer, hitting her on the arm.

READ MORE: One day after being attacked, she’s back on the job

Brown said she kept screaming and kicking at them.

Both men took the entire cash register, along with other food items and fled the back door.

Brown was taken to hospital where she had to have stitches.

But the long-time business owner was back on the job the very next day. An outpouring of support from the community followed.

At the time of the crime, Hunter said it was a priority file.

READ MORE: Ice cream shops come together to help one of their own

