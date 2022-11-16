Harsha Paladugu was last seen after attending Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted

Harsha Paladugu was last seen after attending Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted

RCMP still searching for man who went missing after Shambhala

Harsha Paladugu has not been seen since July

RCMP say they have no new information to share on the disappearance of a man who went missing in Salmo shortly after Shambhala Music Festival.

Harsha Paladugu was last seen July 27 after he attended the annual electronic music event. He had been reported to be sitting by Highways 3 and 6, which intersect in Salmo. A man matching his description had also been seen running through yards that evening.

A four-day search for Paladugu was conducted by RCMP and regional search and rescue teams. His personal belongings were found, but there was no evidence of where Paladugu had gone.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau told the Nelson Star on Wednesday that the case is still open even though the search was discontinued.

“Unfortunately there is no new information to disclose to the public, but rest assured we continue to work on this matter, follow up on tips, and investigators have remained in contact with friends and family throughout the process.”

Paladugu is 200 pounds and five-foot-10. To provide information on his possible location, contact Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found safe and well
Next story
A year after record-breaking storm nearly took his house, B.C. man shares costly journey

Just Posted

Sicamous Community Health Centre building. (Sicamous Community Health Centre/ Facebook)
Sicamous health clinic reopening after suspicious fire

John Lent and Mark Nishihara, a Vernon musical duo, will be performing at An Evening to Touch the Mind and Spirit with poet Calvin White on Dec. 2 in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
Facing the Sweating Horse: Poetry anthology covers life’s highs and lows

In April 2021, the majority of the public who responded to the City of Salmon Arm’s request for input on three proposed options to improve the stability of Lakeshore Road chose a two-lane road with a multi-use pathway. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council takes step forward on path to Lakeshore Road stability

Charlotte Charlton took ownership of the Pink Cherry this summer from former owners Angie and Bill Alde. The Aldes purchased the downtown Salmon Arm coffee shop/eatery in 2016 from Charlotte’s parents, Helen and Stephen Charlton. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Young entrepreneur takes over downtown Salmon Arm eatery once run by parents