Nanaimo RCMP are still looking to identify a suspect behind an intentionally set fire the Walmart store at Woodgrove Centre, Feb. 22. (File photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are still looking to identify a suspect behind an intentionally set fire the Walmart store at Woodgrove Centre, Feb. 22. (File photo)

RCMP still sniffing for culprit in diaper fire that closed a B.C. Walmart for days

Chemical discharges from smouldering diapers and fire extinguisher needed to be ventilated

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a primary suspect behind a fire set on the diaper shelf in the baby supplies department of a Nanaimo Walmart.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the investigation into the fire, that was intentionally set, is continuing, but so far, no suspects have been identified.

The fire was reported Feb. 22 at about 1:45 p.m. at the Walmart at Woodgrove Centre. It was quickly doused by an employee, but the resulting smoke damage forced the store to be evacuated and closed for several days to allow the building to be properly ventilated.

“While the investigation is moving forward, investigators have not been able to identify a primary suspect and that is frustrating,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-6199.

READ ALSO: Smouldering diapers shut down Walmart in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArsonfireRCMP

Previous story
Penticton prolific offender gets 45 days for running from police with loaded gun
Next story
Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth

Just Posted

Icy pellets accumulate along 5th Avenue SW during a brief hail storm in Salmon Arm on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm hit by hail, risk of afternoon thunderstorm in the forecast

Lumby’s Michael Leach (left) and guide Chase Ferguson of Vernon (second from left) won gold in Para-Alpine Skiing’s men’s slalom race Thursday at the Canada Winter Games. West Kelowna’s Samuel Peters (right) was fourth and Ronan Wiens of Salmon Arm (second from right) was sixth. The event was held at Crabbe Mountaiin Ski Resort in New Brunswick. (Facebook photo)
Lumby’s Leach, Vernon’s Ferguson collect Games gold

The District of Sicamous has received $50,000 from the federal government to undertake a feasibility study for constructing a pedestrian bridge over Sicamous Narrows. (District of Sicamous photo)
District of Sicamous to undertake feasibility study for pedestrian crossing over Narrows

Derek Favell, the man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson, has changed to trial by judge alone so the trial will start on Oct. 30 in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Trial for man charged with murder of Shuswap woman changed to judge alone