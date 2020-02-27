Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London Monday Nov. 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Dunham

RCMP to stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan

Public safety minister says RCMP has been helping UK police intermittently since November

Canada will stop providing security for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan in coming weeks as the couple formally renounces their royal privileges, the public safety minister announced Thursday.

The RCMP has been helping the U.K.’s Metropolitan Police provide security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intermittently since their arrival in November, Minister Bill Blair’s office said in a statement.

His office said Canada is obligated to supply such services because the Sussexes are currently considered “internationally protected persons,” who are entitled special security measures under international law.

The assistance will end in coming weeks in keeping with their “change in status,” the statement said.

The Sussexes announced earlier this month that they will formally step away from most royal duties on March 31, having settled into a mansion north of Victoria with their nine-month-old son Archie.

On their website, the Sussexes say their family will continue to require protection, but further details are “classified.”

Canada has been embroiled in a royal family crisis since January when Harry and Meghan announced their intentions to break away from Buckingham Palace and give up public funding in a bid to become financially independent.

But word of the part-time move to Canada was immediately met with concern that taxpayers would be footing the bill for their security costs.

READ MORE: B.C. privacy commissioner suggests media civility for Prince Harry and Meghan

A spokeswoman for the public safety minister declined to provide details about the financial arrangement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has so far stayed mum on the matter. His office did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Royal family

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP, hereditary chiefs reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands
Next story
What’s happening: Coronavirus forges on, as world hunts solutions

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP, new immigrants get acquainted at police station

Tour of detachment provides opportunity to explore differences in judicial systems

Shuswap speedskater takes on international competition in Poland

Salmon Arm’s Laura Hall too fourth place with Canadian team

Salmon Arm gives tax break to Canoe Forest Products plywood plant

Company tax bill to be reduced while residential taxpayers to pick up shortfall

Young Shuswap wheelchair athlete spreads message of hope

Lilly Brook wants to help bring wheelchair boxing into international spotlight

Shuswap boy wins stick from hockey hero with rock, paper, scissors

Chase’s Payton Koch’s exchange with Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala caught on camera

WATCH: Okanagan climate report projects hotter summers, more wildfires

Okanagan residents should get ready for hotter and drier summers, including the… Continue reading

Central Okanagan school board cancels trip to Europe over coronavirus fears

Students were supposed to visit Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Italy

What’s happening: Coronavirus forges on, as world hunts solutions

Japan closes all elementary, middle and high schools until spring holidays in late March

RCMP to stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan

Public safety minister says RCMP has been helping UK police intermittently since November

Kamloops actress unlocks role in Netflix series Locke and Key

Genevieve Kang plays Jackie Veda in adaptation of comic series by Joe Hill

RCMP, hereditary chiefs reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands

Withdrawal opens door for talks today between hereditary chiefs, province and federal gov

Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

Facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status

Column: Springing into Sicamous’ Communities in Bloom projects

Time to promote wellness and downtown beautification

First arrests made at BC Legislature after Wet’suwet’en supporters spray chalk on property

Legislature security arrested two people, allegedly for mischief

Most Read