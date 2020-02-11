An RCMP truck is pictured at the location of an RCMP exclusion zone at the 27 kilometre point of the Morice West Forest Service Road on the afternoon of Feb. 6. The exclusion zone is in place (meaning members of the public or media are not permitted to enter) while RCMP members carry out the enforcement of a B.C. Supreme Court injunction relating to the dispute between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and Coastal GasLink. Prior to this the location of the exclusion zone was an access control checkpoint. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

RCMP to wrap up court injunction action at ground zero of northern B.C. pipeline dispute

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

After facing heavy resistance from Wet’suwet’en and their supporters, RCMP say they have “wrapped up” its major operations related to the enforcement of a BC Supreme Court injunction in the dispute between Coastal GasLink and the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

READ MORE: 14 arrested during RCMP injunction enforcement appear in Smithers court

Seven more people were arrested on Monday as police continued to remove protesters from the Morice West Forest Service Road – the only route which connects Coastal Gaslink workers to its pipeline construction site. RCMP have been enforcing the injunction since late last week.

At least 28 people have been arrested as Mounties removed three encampments along the rural access road, reaching the final camp on Sunday.

“For approximately two hours, attempts were made to have the barricade gate opened by those who placed it there, and the court-ordered injunction was read to the individuals who were present at scene on the other side of the bridge past the barricade,” RCMP said in a news release Monday night.

“Coastal GasLink employees were able to remove the barricade gate from the Morice River Bridge, allowing both vehicles and foot traffic across the bridge.”

ALSO READ: B.C. legislature protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

The RCMP say the final decampment concludes their “major enforcement operations” pertaining to the injunction.

Once Coastal GasLink officials have confirmed the road is safe and ready for full access, RCMP say the temporary exclusion zone and access control point the RCMP has put in place on the Morice West Forest Service Road will be removed.

“The RCMP will continue to monitor the Morice West Forest Service Road in order to ensure it remains open and free from obstructions.”


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
