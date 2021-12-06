Tabitha Pinch

RCMP trying to locate missing Vernon woman

33-year-old Tabitha Pinch was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Monday

RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Tabitha Pinch was last seen in Vernon at approximately 2:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6.

The 33-year-old is five-foot-seven-inches tall, weights approximately 159 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow sweater, black leggings, brown knee-high boots and a black coat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pinch is urged to contact the local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Missing womanOkanaganRCMP

