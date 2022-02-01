RCMP urge business owners in Salmon Arm to keep property locked up

Staff sergeant reports 19 business break and enters in last three months of 2021

Salmon Arm RCMP are urging business owners to protect their property.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reported to city council’s last meeting in January that the number of break and enters to businesses in the city were higher in the last three months of 2021 than they were during the same period in both 2019 and 2020.

While the number of residential break-ins was just six, lower than historic levels, reports of commercial break and enters totalled 19.

“We want to encourage all of the business community to do everything they can to lock up their property, but also to institute any measures that may be necessary,” West said.

Asked by Coun. Tim Lavery if any particular area was being targeted, West said the flats to the west of the city centre, on the outskirts of the city, seemed to be the primary target.

On a positive note, West said eight charges were laid in break-and-enter investigations.

“That’s quite substantial when you look at the whodunnit factor in the dark of night when you’re 20 minutes behind your potential suspect.”

West said despite the best efforts of police, one offender was released back into the community instead of to a place where he has ties, so officers have been doing their best to keep an eye on him.

