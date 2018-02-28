RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and threatens them

Mounties are warning women about a series of threatening phone calls across the Lower Mainland.

RCMP said Wednesday they’ve received reports of several calls that began last year in which a man identifies the woman by name and address, and claims he is watching her through cameras he installed in her home. He demands she engage in sexually explicit conversation or her family members will be killed.

Police say there is no evidence yet that suggests the caller has installed the cameras.

“Some women employed at lingerie and swimwear stores have reported receiving calls at their workplace as well,” RCMP said.

Police believed the man is using some kind of app, software or website that changes the phone number coming in on the caller ID, also known as “spoofing.”

They also believe he is picking up information about the women through social media.

“If you believe that you may have been the recipient of one of these calls and have not already reported to police, we encourage you to do so now,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

RCMP are recommending the following safety tips for anyone who receives such a call:

  • Record the caller’s telephone number
  • Hang up and do not engage in conversation with the caller
  • Immediately report the incident to your local police
  • Block the number whenever and wherever possible
  • Use an unlisted name and number

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A day later, Morneau defends his budget
Next story
Small town cops evoke zero-tolerance for breaching court orders

Just Posted

Police investigate after shots fired at building

The shooting on First ave. SW is beleived to be related to the drug trade

Vipers to tangle with Silverbacks

BCHL playoffs start Friday

Sagmoen remains in custody

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will reappear in court March 8 to set a date for a preliminary inquiry

OC students face tuition hike

Proposed increase two per cent for domestic students; up to 5.9 per cent for international students

Arnold unimpressed with Liberal budget

Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold gives Liberal budget failing grade

Kelowna SPCA under pressure to care for 20 seized dogs

The Kelowna shelter is in need of several items to care for 20 seized dogs from Williams Lake

Alberta’s top court upholds injunction against drug testing of Suncor workers 2012

This ruling is considered a small victory by the union battling over testing since

Companies appeal fines in B.C. sawmill explosions that killed four workers

The owners of the Lakeland mill in Prince George and the Babine mill in Burns Lake want a review

Red dresses hanging on UBCO campus address nation wide issue

The REDress Project at UBCO focuses on the conversation about missing and murdered Indigenous women

Federal cash for sex assault support will help at rural universities: advocate

The Trudeau government says about 40 per cent of sexual assaults are reported by students

ICBC cash reserves fall below B.C. government requirements

Attorney General David Eby changes rules to allow rate increase to be considered

Salmon Arm Observer makes short-list for Community Newspaper Awards

Photo of Nancy Cooper’s boxing bout becomes sports photography finalist

Former Black Press publisher honoured for industry contributions

Don Kendall being honoured by community newspaper association

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

Most Read