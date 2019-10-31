RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in Okanagan

Victims are being fooled by fake caller ID disguised as West Kelowna RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam that’s making the rounds in the Okanagan.

The phone scam has been reportedly targeting West Kelowna residents by posing as the Canada Revenue Agency and telling victims they have large amounts of money owed on their taxes and will go to jail if they don’t pay the fees via credit card or money transfer.

The fraudsters have reportedly been able to disguise their phone number to appear as if it’s coming from the West Kelowna RCMP detachment.

“The RCMP does not work with the CRA to collect outstanding taxes,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We want the public to be aware these types of scams are planned to create stress so that victims respond immediately in an effort to correct or fix the problem.”

READ MORE: Tribute bands rock the Okanagan

READ MORE: Okanagan College announces new fundraising campaign for health sciences centre

To report scams or other fraudulent activities contact Kelowna RCMP or visit rcmp.bc.ca/scams.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable
Next story
B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Just Posted

Ranchero Elementary student reports being followed by suspicious driver

School notifies parents, RCMP of Oct. 30 incident near Mallory Road bus stop

New parking meters: Salmon Arm to get them, the question remains when

Parking plan not quite complete, cost of ‘smart’ meters could slow down implementation

Salmon Arm grad shares struggles with trauma and addiction

Writing helps author Matthew Heneghan through difficult rehabilitation

Co-workers raise money for truck driver injured in North Shuswap accident

A GoFundMe page benefiting Rodney Dekker and his family is live

Handwritten letters offering to buy Shuswap homes not a scam

Letters used to source properties to invest in, respondents usually in financial distress

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in Okanagan

Victims are being fooled by fake caller ID disguised as West Kelowna RCMP

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

Okanagan firefighters grow Mo’s

Raising funds and awareness for men’s physical and mental health

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Most Read