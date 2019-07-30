Police continue to hunt for B.C. fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. (Manitoba RCMP)

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Police withdrew from York Landing as of Tuesday morning, as the chance of finding two B.C. fugitives in the small remote community grew bleaker.

RCMP and their military support will remain in northern Manitoba, which is the last known place that Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were spotted.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky remain on the loose seven days after they were declared homicide suspects. (RCMP)

The Port Alberni duo have been charged in the death of University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck near Dease Lake on July 19. Their burned out car was found just a couple kilometres away from Dyck’s body.

McLeod and Schmegelsky remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, two tourists shot dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

Police believe the suspects travelled east from northern B.C., and they have been spotted in Meadow Lake, Sask., Split Lake, Man. and dumped their car near the remote community of Gillam.

Authorities were unable to substantiate a sighting in York Landing on Sunday, despite a full-scale search of the town and the surrounding area.

Manitoba have not returned requests for comments on who the men seen in York Landing were, nor where they are focusing search efforts now.

READ MORE: ‘Thorough’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

READ MORE: ‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

Just Posted

Alberta man dead after plunge near Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

Mr Mikes restaurant opens doors in Salmon Arm

Curious customers try out the food, service on Monday, July 29

Third cannabis retailer open for business in Salmon Arm

Downtown Cannabis owner says store defined by emphasis on education, hospitality

Update: Police allege vehicle in Highway 1 collision contained stolen goods

Salmon Arm RCMP continue search for driver, occupant, believed known to police

Okanagan watersheds protection plans aim to reduce wildfire risks

Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. provides over $660,000 in funding for watersheds enhancements

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Shuswap animal sanctuary hopes to give Shira the blind sheep a better life

Tappen’s Twin Hearts raising funds for enhancements to shelter

Upcoming exhibit to provoke focus, challenge visions, open doors

Salmon Arm Art Gallery to host works by Francophone artist collective

Bands perform at outdoor concert series in Summerland

Winery hosts concerts every Thursday evening in July and August

Kelowna couple win spot performing at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Folk duo Josh + Bex to share passion for music with festival audience

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

Letter: Yahoos on Shuswap Lake put others at risk

Reckless, disrespectful individuals blind to anybody else on the water

Okanagan city snuffs out future cannabis retail applications

After supporting another three, councillor calls for moratorium to be placed on further applications

Most Read