RDOS calls for changes to recycling regulations

Regional district supports request from Thompson-Nicola Regional District

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has endorsed a letter from another regional district, requesting a change to the provincial recycling regulation to include printed paper and packaging for the industrial, commercial and institutional sector Under the recycling regulation.

The letter, from the Thompson Nicola Regional District is directed to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The concern is that industrial, commercial and institutional sector businesses are often left with no viable option for recycling. As a result, more recyclable materials are now ending up in landfills.

“A paper cup from a coffee shop can be recycled by a resident (either at a depot or curbside), but the same paper cup can’t be recycled at a school, public library, or senior’s home,” the letter stated.

Cameron Baughen, solid waste management coordinator with the regional district, said the world recyclables market has been affected by restrictions placed by China on importing recyclables.

“British Columbia has been hardest hit on the cardboard and paper cycling market as the cost to recycle these materials has increased significantly,” he said in a report to the regional district.

He said access to recycling programs for in industrial, commercial and institutional sector is a problem across the province.

Baughen said a recent survey of the small and medium business sector in the regional district showed there is a desire for more recycling options for this sector.

