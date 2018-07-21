The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has announced evacuation alert and order changes. (Photo/BC Wildfire Service)

RDOS: Evacuation order ammended, residents north of Summerland can return home

Properties in the Summerland region still on evacuation alert

All residential properties in Electoral Area “F” North Beach and Greata Ranch Removed from Evacuation Order Area according to a release from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) Saturday afternoon.

An Evacuation Order for all residential properties along Hwy. 97, north of Summerland, BC has been amended to allow residents to go home. All of these properties remain on advisory Evacuation Alert. This includes the areas known locally as Callan Rd, North Beach, Greata Ranch and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park and campground within the rural RDOS.

All properties in the RDOS, west of Highway 97 which are north of Okanagan Lake Provincial Park remain in the Evacuation Order area. There are no residential homes in this Evacuation Order area, within the rural RDOS, but access is restricted due to the continued risk of wildfire. See maps of the revised Evacuation Order and Alert for the rural RDOS area below.

Properties within the District of Summerland in the Garnet Valley area remain on Evacuation Order due to the Mount Eneas wildfire.

Previous story
Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations
Next story
VIDEO: Victoria woman recounts driving past wildfire near Peachland

Just Posted

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Saturday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

RDOS fire update: emergency social services moved

Centre moved to Penticton Memorial Arena for Saturday and Sunday

Salmon Arm athletes hit the track in Cowichan 2018 BC Games

Results from day one with Thompson-Okanagan team are in

Taxi collides with parked dump truck in Salmon Arm

No word yet on the cause or if charges will be laid

Racers wanted for Shuswap soap box derby

Salmon Arm 10-year-old Brody Paton is making preparations for annual Friendship Day event

VIDEO: Victoria woman recounts driving past wildfire near Peachland

Jenna Smith compared the fire to an apocalypse movie

RDOS: Evacuation order ammended, residents north of Summerland can return home

Properties in the Summerland region still on evacuation alert

Race walker breaks 18-year-old BC Games record

Zone 6 athlete Olivia Lundman crossed finish line with ease, to loud cheers in Cowichan

PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

Wildfire near Keremeos still burning at 255 hectares

The Placer Mountain wildfire is still active

Sheryl Crow hits West Kelowna for Mission Hill Winery concert

Songstress seems struck by the natural beauty of the Okanagan

2017 wildfires give B.C. mom chance to say thank you to officer who saved her son

An unlikely encounter in the rural community of Likely, near Williams Lake

UPDATED: Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters defy eviction order

Demonstrators at Camp Cloud in Burnaby say they won’t leave, but will meet with city officials

B.C. tent city camper arrested for taking coins from fountain

The man, who built a shelter at a Saanich park, says homeless people are unfairly targeted

Most Read