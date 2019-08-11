The evacuation alert for 41 properties near the Eagle Bluff wildfire has been rescinded. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Services)

RDOS rescinds evacuation alert for 41 properties near Eagle Bluff wildfire

BC Wildfire Service says wildfire still out of control but has experienced no growth since Saturday

The evacuation alert for 41 properties near the Eagle Bluff wildfire north of Oliver has been rescinded.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) posted on social media on Aug. 11 at noon that the properties in the McKinney Creek area east of Oliver are no longer at risk. However, BC Wildfire Services says the wildfire is still classified as out of control.

READ MORE: Keremeos firefighting crew backing up BC Wildfire Service at Eagle Bluff wildfire

BC Wildfire Service said on Saturday that because of the cooler temperatures, the wildfire experienced limited growth. It is estimated to be at 2,632 hectares.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Evacuation alert for 250 properties due to Eagle Bluff fire

The Oliver Fire Department also posted that most of the out-of-town fire departments have been released by forestry to return to their communities.

On Thursday, firefighters conducted a successful planned ignition operation east of the Mudd Lake area, towards McKinney Road. No structures were impacted and structural protection crews monitored the situation throughout the night.

