TRAIL PROJECT A trail project, valued at $175,000, will convert and existing rail line into a non-motorized multi-use trail between Keremeos and Cawston. (Photo submitted)

RDOS seeks funds for Similkameen Rail Trail

Project will convert rail line to non-motorized trail between Cawston and Keremeos

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will apply to the B.C. Rural Dividend Program for funding to develop a rail trail between Cawston and Keremeos.

The trail project, valued at $175,000, will convert and existing rail line into a non-motorized multi-use trail between Keremeos and Cawston.

The grant will provide 60 per cent of the funding for the trail project.

The regional district’s 2011 Regional Trails Master Plan identified rail trails as a priority to connect communities within the region with an off-highway linear trails network.

In 2011, the regional district secured a license of occupation from the province.

READ ALSO: Popular Okanagan Rail Trail parking spot to undergo work

READ ALSO: Rail Trail use ramps up over long weekend

At present, the rail line is in undeveloped and is in rough condition and is not passable, said Apollo Figueiredo, planner with the regional district.

The B.C. Rural Dividend Program grant, administered by the Ministry of Forests, lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, provides up to $25 million each year for rural communities with populations up 25,000 or less.

The program provides funding of up to $500,000.

Under the terms of the program, the regional district will contribute 40 per cent of the cost of the project, with the remaining 60 per cent to come through the grant program.

The regional district’s contribution of $70,000 will come through the Electoral Area B Community Gas Tax Fund, with the remaining $105,000 to come through the Rural Dividend Program.

The application for funding was approved at the RDOS meeting on Aug. 1.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan resident falls victim to fraud

Just Posted

Wildfire burning near Chase

Firefighters responding to .2 hectare blaze north-west of community

Sagmoen pre-trial conference in Vernon court

Conference related to week-long trial scheduled for North Okanagan man in September

Shuswap couple take successful botanical body-care line downtown

Element Botanical’s Amber and Hardy Haas diversify with Wild Craft Mercantile

Another community group chips in big chunk for gazebo in Blackburn Park

Salmar Community Association tells city council it will contribute $25,000 to construction expenses

Arrow tag released on Salmon Arm

Bowsmith Archery introduces safe, fun activity with a variety of play options

Art on the Avenue returns to Kelowna

Artists shuttered Ellis Street to Water Street for art festival

Our history in pictures

Our history in pictures: Fire at the Farmers’ Exchange

Members of Henderson family to perform at Ryga Arts Festival in Summerland

Bill Henderson was the founder and lead guitarist of the band Chilliwack

Wildfire burning near Chase

Firefighters responding to .2 hectare blaze north-west of community

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

Vintage cars line up for Rotary Wheels Car Show in South Okanagan

Sunrise Rotary Club’s 24th annual car show takes place this weekend

Summerland landscaper works to exceed expectations

Nailed It! Landscaping provides service from March until late October or early November

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

Highway to Tofino reopens ahead of long weekend after second rockslide in two days

Drivers have been held up for hours because of construction work at Kennedy Hill

Most Read