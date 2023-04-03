RDOS settles conflict-of-interest concerns over CAO Bill Newell

The regional district will review its code of ethics policies, according to an RDOS statement. (File photo)

A dust-up over a $60,000 contract awarded to the daughter of Bill Newell, CAO for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS), has been settled internally, according to a release.

“The RDOS board of directors has confidence that regional district staff will continue to serve the community with the highest integrity,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair, in a written statement.

“To ensure fairness and transparency in the awarding of all contracts, the regional district board intends to review the RDOS code of ethics and purchasing and sales policies in the coming weeks.”

The statement indicated there would be no further comment from the RDOS on the issue.

Late in 2022 the regional district awarded a $60,000 contract to Sundog Solutions, a consulting firm attached to Newell’s daughter, to perform an emergency program review.

Two in-camera meetings were held after Newell brought the potential conflict forward, at a regular meeting.

Newell is responsible for the district’s emergency management program and participated in the proposal evaluation.

According to Sundog’s website, Amanda Newell is its founder and primary consultant, holding a certificate and master’s degree in disaster and emergency management.

