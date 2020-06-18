RCMP are investigating following an incident in South Surrey in which a young man was caught on video using a racial slur against a South Asian man. However, it is members of the public who have allegedly issued threats and damaged property who could face charges, say police. (File photo)

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Surrey RCMP have opened an investigation in connection with a recent incident caught on video of racial slurs being uttered in South Surrey.

The language used in the altercation was “very disturbing,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko said Wednesday (June 17); however, it does not meet the threshold of a hate crime. Police investigation determined the racialized comments were reactive and not a result of someone being targeted because of their race, she said.

Still, “it’s not acceptable and by not forwarding a report to Crown counsel or charging, it’s not an endorsement of that behaviour,” Sturko added.

Actions that followed in the aftermath of the video being posted online do have potential to lead to charges, she said.

Sturko said the incident occurred on May 29. It began began as a driving dispute and escalated into a verbal confrontation in which one of the people involved used a racial slur.

READ ALSO: Surrey youth say discrimination, racism on the rise: survey

Video of the incident was posted online shortly after, but then was removed by the original poster, Sturko said. It recently resurfaced as a result of sharing on social media – and has been viewed more than 200,000 times since.

“As a result of that, I can tell you that there has been some threats associated to that video,” Sturko said.

“We don’t have sufficient evidence to go forward with any type of a hate crime… but we will be looking into allegations of harassment, intimidation and uttering threats against parties in that video.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

racismSurreyBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Updated: Large police convoy on Highway 1 not training says RCMP
Next story
Tulameen to open up for ATVs this summer

Just Posted

Two family dogs shot, carcasses left in gravel pit northwest of Chase

Owner shaken, Kamloops SPCA investigating the deaths

Food box co-op in Salmon Arm offers variety of vegetables, fruit at lower cost

The volunteer-led Good Food Box is up and running

KIJHL sets season starting date of October 2, 2020

Teams to move to move forward with the scheduling and delivery of summer camps and programs under the guidance of the league and BC Hockey

Straight pride ad sparks hate for Armstrong gym

Owner has pulled business cards, says everyone is welcome at the health club

Logging truck spill closes one lane of Highway 97A south of Sicamous

A power outage in the area may have been caused by the dropped logs.

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Tulameen to open up for ATVs this summer

Residents and visitors in Tulameen will have more opportunities to ride their… Continue reading

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Support for Summerland Food Bank increasing despite COVID-19 pandemic

Community members continuing to contribute to facility

Summerland staff reworks budget

Tax rate remains unchanged, but some items deferred or cut

700km in on a walk across Canada, B.C. man passes through Penticton

Benjamin Pinch talks dropping everything to fulfill his lifelong dream of walking across the country

Oliver needs to deal with ‘root causes’ of violent crime: mayor

“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem,” says Mayor Martin Johansen

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Summerland’s municipal payroll nears $8 million in 2019

Payment details outlined in Statement of Financial Information

Most Read