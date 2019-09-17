Tim Hortons from Summerland to Osoyoos are selling smile cookies to benefit the South Okanagan Breakfast Club which provides nutritious breakfasts to students in the school district. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

Reason to Smile: Tim Hortons cookie campaign benefits school breakfast program

The smile cookie campaign runs Sept. 13 - 22 at participating Tim Hortons from Summerland to Osoyoos

Tim Hortons locations from Summerland to Osoyoos are giving their customers a reason to smile with their ongoing campaign to support the South Okanagan Breakfast Club.

From Sept. 13 to Sept. 22, proceeds from every smile cookie purchased will be collected in an endowment for the program, which provides children in the school district a nutritious breakfast. According to Westminster Avenue Tim Hortons owner/operator, Nicole MacMillan, the goal for the fundraiser is $75,000.

“We like to make a big pledge so that it’s a big splash in our community. So all of our Tim Hortons locations from Osoyoos to Summerland are selling smile cookies,” said MacMillan, who explained that the funding is put into an endowment for the program.

“We’re very excited to have an endowment fund in our community that supports breakfast programs at all of the schools in the district,” said Aaron McRann, executive director for the Community Foundation South Okanagan Similkameen. “The important thing about the endowment fund is that it’s an ongoing funding source for the breakfast programs.”

Wendy Hyer, superintendent of schools with SD67, said the breakfast club wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community and businesses like Tim Hortons.

READ MORE: Temporary use permit issued for modified bed and breakfast near Penticton

“I just wanted to say how fortunate our community is to have the endowment fund and community support for the breakfast program. We feed a number of students every day and we wouldn’t be able to do that first of all without the support of our donors and, secondly, our volunteers who work in the schools every day,” said Hyer. “Our students are the beneficiaries of all of the efforts and we’re so grateful.”

“We’re also really thankful for Trevor Nelson and Mark Bjornson who have been working kind of quietly behind the scenes for the last five years, approaching people and raising funds to help our schools,” said Shaune Gowe, district principal of student services with SD67.

MacMillan said the smile cookie campaign will return to Tim Hortons each year, benefiting a different, deserving cause.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes
Next story
PHOTO: Nanaimo RCMP officer ‘walks on water’ to rescue lost camper

Just Posted

RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Salmon Arm residents with compromised boxes asked to pick up mail at post office

Many medals come home to the Shuswap after 55+ Games

More than 750 athletes from Zone 8 take part in 2019 Games in Kelowna

Quiet times outlined in Sicamous noise bylaw update

Engine brakes and cars without mufflers specifically prohibited in bylaw

Province investigating eviction at Salmon Arm assisted living facility

Residential Tenancy Branch confirms it is looking into situation at McGuire Lake Congregate Living

Man cycles across B.C. Interior for sobriety

Vancouver Island Resident Mat Fee is approaching the final phase of his cross-Canada bike journey to raise awareness about addiction recovery.

Reason to Smile: Tim Hortons cookie campaign benefits school breakfast program

The smile cookie campaign runs Sept. 13 - 22 at participating Tim Hortons from Summerland to Osoyoos

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

University of Victoria student Emma Machado, 18, was killed in the bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

Central Okanagan Search & Rescue looking for new members

A COSAR information night is Thursday at Okanagan College

Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

Salmon Arm siblings secure gold at Las Vegas martial arts tournament

Élan and Winter Breget compete in event hosted by International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation

Most Read