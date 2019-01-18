RECALL: Salmon Village maple salmon nuggets

Customers warned not to eat product due to possible Listeria contamination

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. (Health Canada)

A recall on a brand of maple salmon nuggets has been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Delta Pacific Seafoods is recalling certain Salmon Village brand Hot Smoked Atlantic Salmon Nuggets due to possible Listeria contamination. People should not consume the recalled product, and are advised to throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

People who think they are sick from consuming a recalled product should call their doctor immediately.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with consuming this product. The recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

Recalled product:

Brand: Salmon Village

Product: Hot Smoked Atlantic Salmon Nuggets – Maple

Size: 150 g

Codes on product: 1227.18 F26.18 and all Best Before codes

UPC: 8 28684 00108 9

