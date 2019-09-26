Record-breaking $140,000 raised for Special Olympics at Okanagan fundraiser

An event celebrating Canadian Special Olympics athletes has raised a record-breaking $140,000.

Kelowna’s City Park hosted the motionball fundraiser last weekend and the money raised surpassed this years goal and broke the fundraiser record. Passionate supporters have been donating to motionball over the seven years it has happened in Kelowna.

Event director Derek Fuhr said organizers were once again blown away by the community turnout and passion.

“To continue to grow and see records broken each year is outstanding. Thank you to everyone who participated in some way – you are changing lives,” said Fuhr.

READ MORE: Special Olympics fundraiser comes to downtown Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna realtor pledges $10,000 and unicorn tattoo for Special Olympics charity

The goal of motionball is to educate and celebrate individuals with intellectual disabilities while creating more chances and funding for those interested to join in becoming a Special Olympics athlete.

A key topic through the fundraising is the prominent use of the ‘R’ word and the harmful nature and stigma.

“There is no place for the “R” word in our vocabulary,” said Fuhr.

“No one should be discriminated against for their story and where it has brought them in their life. Intellectual disabilities are diverse and each and every one of these individuals is capable, strong and has what it takes to realize their dreams.”

Two per cent of Canadians have an intellectual disability, yet only 10 per cent of that population are registered in Special Olympics programs. Fundraisers like motionball hope to influence an increase and positive change in those numbers.

More information at motionball.com.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.