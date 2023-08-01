Central Okanagan had its busiest month ever in June. (COSAR/Submitted)

Central Okanagan had its busiest month ever in June. (COSAR/Submitted)

Record breaking number of search and rescues in Central Okanagan

In 69 years of searching, July 2023 was COSAR’s busiest month ever

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team reunited a record breaking 18 families over the month of July.

In 69 years of searching, COSAR, the oldest search and rescue organization of its kind in B.C., has never had a month like July. The volunteers were called out to assist the public 18 separate times, beating the previous record by six missions.

The tasks included five wilderness searches, three urban searches for people with dementia, three mutual aid calls to assist other search and rescue groups in the province, six medical rescues and helping local authorities issue evacuation orders during the Knox Mountain fire.

While most tasks were in its jurisdiction of Oyama to Rock Creek to Merritt and Big White, COSAR also assisted in searches in Vernon.

The hours spent on rescues are only possible after the thousands of hours that the volunteers spend sharpening their skills in training.

Search Manager Duane Tresnich wants to remind outdoor enthusiasts to make sure to have proper training, carry the 10 essentials and file a trip plan.

“A few minutes on AdventureSmart.ca can mean the difference between life and death.”

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownaOkanaganSearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘It’s good to be home’ Evacuation orders lifted for 540 Osoyoos properties
Next story
Society formed to push cleanup of Okanagan canal

Just Posted

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops could see more fire activity in the next couple days with warmer temperatures and wind in the forecast. (BC Wildfire Services)
Incoming weather could grow Ross Moore wildfire near Kamloops

Tappen-Sunnybrae firefighters were quick to knock out a fire near Tappen Valley Road on Monday evening, July 31, 2023. (Tappen-Sunnybrae Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook photo)
Person fined $2,300 for fire started near Salmon Arm

BC Housing regional development director Tyler Baker speaks to city council during a public hearing on rezoning for a proposed shelter at 341 and 361 Fraser Ave. NE on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Letter: Difficulty of Salmon Arm shelter decision a result of ‘astonishing imbalances’

Ed Parent makes his way back to his boat with the towel-wrapped injured osprey nestled in one arm on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Natalie Parent photo)
Leisurely outing on Shuswap Lake becomes raptor rescue mission