The Columbia Shuswap Regional District maintains that recycling dropped off at their landfills and transfer stations is in good hands (Black Press File Photo)

Recyclable plastics collected in Shuswap not burned or sent to landfill

Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Recycle BC respond to “misleading report”

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) wants to set the record straight on what happens to plastic recycling after it is dropped into the bins at one of their landfills or transfer stations.

Responding to a recently aired CBC Marketplace story about challenges around recycling plastics in B.C., the CSRD, in a news release, states its recycling program is administered by Recycle BC, which sends 99 per cent of the plastics it collects to a firm called Merlin Plastics, which has facilities in Delta and New Westminster.

Read More: UPDATE: Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

Read More: Orchestra shines spotlight on Salmon Arm composer

As part of the Marketplace investigation, they executed one-time transactions for the recycling of bales of soft plastics with three waste management companies and then tracked the results. Merlin Plastics recycled the material while one of the other firms sent it to a waste-to-energy facility that creates power by incinerating garbage. The other firm sent it to landfill.

A statement from Recycle BC says British Columbians can be secure in the knowledge they will properly manage approved plastic packaging which is diverted to them. It also says B.C. has the most advanced process for managing residential recycling anywhere in Canada.

Read More: Candidates tackle climate change, immigration and housing at Salmon Arm forum

Read More: Seven people who responded to shooting at Salmon Arm church to receive bravery awards

The Recycle BC statement also notes that a business-to-business transaction, such as the one which was tracked in the Marketplace investigation, does not fully capture the checks and balances in the province’s residential recycling system.

“The stakes could not be higher – the world is faced with a global plastics crisis – and this misleading report could erode faith in a system that is producing the best environmental outcomes in Canada, which is a disservice to the people of B.C., Canada and the world,” the statement reads.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting
Next story
Man jailed who stole from vehicles at Salmon Arm trailer park

Just Posted

Man jailed who stole from vehicles at Salmon Arm trailer park

Judge issues 30-day sentence plus 12 months’ probation

Recyclable plastics collected in Shuswap not burned or sent to landfill

Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Recycle BC respond to “misleading report”

Man accused in 2018 fire that destroyed Salmon Arm 7-Eleven to stand trial

Following submission of evidence in preliminary inquiry, judge rules case will go to trial

Orchestra shines spotlight on Salmon Arm composer

Kamloops Symphony opens Nexus show with music of Jean Ethridge

UPDATE: Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

Crew of four firefighters form initial attack on Okanagan Avenue blaze

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

According to reports, his last day was Sept. 30, days before Police Act report set to be made public

Vernon house fire damages estimated at $500K

Investigation still underway to determine cause of Sept. 26 fire

Shuswap history in pictures: Road trip!

When seatbelts were not mandatory. Photographer George Meeres snapped this photograph of… Continue reading

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

Evan Hughes leads the Chase Heat in win over Kamloops Storm

Victory follows penalty heavy affair versus 100 Mile House Wranglers

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Coming soon: Argument over game of Scrabble puts mystery in motion in Sometimes Always Never

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Most Read