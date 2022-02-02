Recycled light bulbs and light fixtures in Salmon Arm now have a home – Bill’s Bottle Depot in Salmon Arm. (Pixabay image)

Recycled light bulbs in Salmon Arm find new permanent home

On Feb. 1, Bill’s Bottle Depot became a collection site for bulbs, light fixtures

Good news if your pile of burned-out light bulbs and old light fixtures has been getting unmanageable.

Product Care Recycling announced that Bill’s Bottle Depot in Salmon Arm, as of Feb. 1, is a permanent collection site for the recycling of used lights and light fixtures.

All types of light bulbs are accepted by the program including compact fluorescent lights (CFLs), fluorescent tubes, LEDs, high-intensity discharge lights (HIDs)and incandescent. Light fixtures, such as table lamps, ceiling lights, pot lights, flashlights, string lights, etc. can also be taken to Bill’s.

For a detailed list of accepted lighting products, visit Product Care’s website at https://www.productcare.org/

Product Care Recycling, a not-for-profit organization, said it has been providing free recycling locations for consumers to bring products like paint, household hazardous waste, lights and smoke/carbon monoxide alarms since 1994.

Bill’s Bottle Depot is located at 2840 13th Ave. SW in Salmon Arm.

